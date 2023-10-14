Baby's Day Out For Ileana D'Cruz's Son Koa. See Adorable Pic

Ileana D'Cruz with her son. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz, who welcomed a baby boy in August, loves to share photos with her little one on her Instagram profile and they are a sheer delight. On Friday, the actress posted a super cute photo of herself with son Koa and it happens to be from their day out. Ileana D'Cruz accompanied the picture with a caption that read, "Baby and mama's first day out grabbing lunch." The photo is just too cute. Earlier, she posted a cute picture of her son when he turned two months old and she wrote in her caption, "2 months already."

This is what Ileana posted:

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Last week, Ileana D'Cruz shared an absolutely adorable set of photos of her son on Instagram. ICYMI, take a look here:

Here's the picture Ileana posted when Koa turned 2 months old.

In August, Ileana D'Cruz announced that she welcomed a baby boy and she captioned the post, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana had announce her pregnancy on social media in April this year. "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling," she captioned it.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.