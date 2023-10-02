New Mom Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pic Of Baby Boy Koa: '2 Months Already'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: ileana_official)

New mom Ileana Ileana D'Cruz treated her Instafam to an adorable picture of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan as he turned two months old. On Sunday, the Barfi actress posted a selfie with her baby boy Koa on her Instagram feed. In the picture, Ileana can be seen holding baby Koa in her arms. She kept the caption sweet and simple as she wrote,"2 months already." Reacting to the cute picture, actor Malaika Arora commented with a red heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri commented with several heart eye smiley faces.

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, Ileana D'Cruz, who welcomed a baby boy In August, had shared a super cute greyscale picture of her baby boy Koa Phoenix's hands alongside a caption that read, "1 week of being your mama."

See Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story here:

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her baby boy with her partner in August. "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full," she captioned the post.

Ileana had announced her pregnancy on social media in April this year. "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling," she captioned it.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.On the work front, Ilena has signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.