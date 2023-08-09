Ileana D'Cruz's Post For Her Son Koa: '1 Week Of Being Your Mama'

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz, who welcomed a baby boy last week, shared a super cute greyscale picture of her baby boy Koa Phoenix's hands and she simply wrote in her Instagram stories, "1 week of being your mama." Over the weekend, Ileana D'Cruz announced that she welcomed a baby boy. "Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023," she wrote. Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her baby boy with her partner earlier this month. Ileana had announced her pregnancy on social media in April this year.

See Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Over the weekend, Ileana D'Cruz announced that she welcomed a baby boy and she captioned the post. "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana had announced her pregnancy on social media in April this year. "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling," she captioned it.

Last month, Ileana had shared a couple of pictures with her partner on social media and the text below the pictures read, "Date Night." ICYMI, this is what she posted.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.