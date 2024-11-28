Asked If Karan Johar Protects Her, Ananya Panday Says, "He Wants Us To Be In The Real World"

Ananya Panday, who shares a close rapport with director-producer Karan Johar, busted the myth that the director protects star kids. Contrary to the popular perception, Ananya Panday said he's the first one to pinch her bubble world. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast Figuring Out, the CTRL actor said, "He (Karan Johar) is very perceptive and very open, and he doesn't want to shield himself, so I didn't think he wants it for any of us, you know. He wants us to be in the real world and get as much exposure as possible."

Ananya, who headlined a series titled Call Me Bae under Karan Johar's production, also shared that Karan is the first one who pops the bubble world around her. Ananya said, "Not at all. He is the first one to pop the bubble. Rather than feeding us, ki yeh karna hai woh karna hai (telling us to do this or that), he's just there as a strong pillar of support." Ananya also shared Karan calls her if he doesn't like her performance or a remark made during an interview.

On Ananya's 26th birthday, she received a hilarious birthday wish from her mentor Karan Johar. The filmmaker shared a selfie with Ananya on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "It's her birthday, she insisted I post." Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's 2019 production Student of the Year 2. After that, the duo collaborated on the Prime Video web series Call Me Bae. The picture was re-shared by Ananya, who replied saying, "hehehe love youuuu."

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL. The film also featured Vihaan Samat in a key role. It debuted on Netflix and received positive responses from the audience. Now, the actress is busy filming for the second season of her web series Call Me Bae. She will also be seen in another Karan Johar production alongside Akshay Kumar.