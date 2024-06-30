Asked If He Is A 'Perfectionist' Like His Dad Aamir Khan, Junaid Said...

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan recently made his big Bollywood debut with Netflix original, Maharaj. Talking to Puja Talwar, he opened up about how Aamir reacted after watching the film among other things. On being asked, how his father reacted to his debut film, Junaid said, "No, I think he liked the film. But that is also…he likes everything. As an audience and when he watches something he wants to enjoy it, so he ends up liking it. Barring his own films where he's not an audience.”

Junaid was also asked if he's a perfectionist like his father. He said, “I don't think so. Everybody has to do their own thing. Life pans out differently for everybody. I'm on this journey, enjoying myself.”

Earlier while talking to PTI, the debutant said, “I don't know about it being an unconventional (debut) because YRF is a big banner and Sid sir (director Siddharth Malhotra) wanted me (in the film). The story is inherently very dramatic.”

He added, “I have been doing theatre in Mumbai since 2017. Sid sir asked me to come and test for this film. I didn't think of it as conventional or unconventional. I guess producers and directors didn't see me in romantic dramas. You do the work you get but it was a lovely script. It is such a wide medium, I don't think there is any protection in films.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Maharaj 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Maharaj is more intent on creating a dense sensory experience than on evoking distress and disgust at, and disdain for, the depredations that humanity is often subjected to in the name of organized religion. We do sense the ugliness and depravity inside the massive mansion that represents the eponymous character's clout, but what we actually see comes neatly wrapped and delivered through means that borders on the overly coy and cautious."