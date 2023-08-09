Dilip Kumar, Sridevi And Others On Karma Set. Pic From Saira Banu's Archive

Image was shared by Saira Banu. (courtesy: sairabanu

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's film Karmawas released 37 years ago on August 8. To mark the special occasion, Saira Banu has shared some special pictures of her late husband with the director of the film Subhash Ghai as well as the cast. In a black-and-white image shared on Instagram, the Bollywood veteran is seen posing alongside Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Bindu, Dara Singh and Poonam Dhillon. The cast appears to be dressed in costumes from the film. In another image, Dilip Kumar is seen pinching Subhash Ghai's cheek. Along with the lovely images, Saira Banu also penned a note about Karma and the successful professional relationship between Dilip Kumar and Subhash Ghai.

In her note, Saira Banu wrote, “Sahib's artistic union with Subhash Ghai not only resulted in cinematic triumphs but also solidified their close bond, reflecting the impact of their creative journey together.”

Speaking about how Dilip Kumar and Subhash Ghai became friends, Saira Banu explained: “During the 80s, along with a well-known film distributor, R.N Mandre, Subhash Ji had flown to Bangalore with the hope and desire of narrating his recent script to Sahib. The moment of their initial encounter was charged with a blend of nervous anticipation as Subhash Ji stood face-to-face with Dilip Sahib for the very first time. After having a long conversation about the happenings of the country, Subhash Ji finally had the fortune to unfold his narrative before Sahib. Dilip Sahib and Subhash Ji shared a bond that was filled with brotherhood, knowledge-seeking, and compassion. Subhash Ji's journey with Sahib resulted in three impactful films that left a lasting mark on the industry, and one such movie was Karma (1986).”

About Karma, the veteran actress said, “In the film Karma, Sahib captivated the audience with his nuanced performance and charismatic on-screen persona. Through the brilliance of his character portrayal, Sahib added a layer of emotional resonance that further enriched the storytelling.”

A few days ago, Saira Banu also shared images of Dilip Kumar with the late Sunil Dutt and wrote about their friendship that lasted several decades. “Dilip [Kumar] Sahib and [Sunil] Dutt Sahab were not only neighbours but also dearest of friends. They were both great icons who did not isolate themselves in their own luxurious lives but always came to aid the film fraternity, whether it was a matter of the industry at large or some crisis. When there was big trouble and heartache Dilip Sahib and Dutt Sahab would burn the midnight lamp together and would pow-wow into finding solutions, be it 3 in the morning or 4, whether it meant travelling to and fro to Delhi or helping victims of the civil riots in Mumbai,” an excerpt from her note says.

Read the complete note here:

On Friendship Day, Saira Banu shared several images of Dilip Kumar with Bollywood icons such as Sunil Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Yash Chopra, Ashok Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, among others. She wrote, “Friends were the light of Sahib's life.”

Check out the post here:

Dilip Kumar died in 2021 at the age of 99 after a prolonged illness. He married Saira Banu in 1966.