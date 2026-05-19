Arvind Kejriwal Carried Raghav Chadha On Shoulders At Wedding, Priyanka's Mom Was Asked To Delete Pics

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha's Udaipur wedding was already one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2023. But now, singer and Vedic priest Ankit Batra has shared some never-heard-before details - and one of them involves Arvind Kejriwal lifting the groom on his shoulders.

Yes, you read that right.

Ankit, who conducted the couple's wedding rituals, opened up about the grand celebration on the first episode of his YouTube channel Voice of Vows. Sharing an insider's account of the big day, he revealed that the baraat was full of energy, with political leaders joining in the fun.

According to him, both Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann were fully immersed in the celebrations.

He said, "They weren't like guests, they were like family - the groom's best men, dancing around and carrying Raghav Chadha on their shoulders."

Security Arrangements

While the baraat was lively, the security at the wedding was on another level.

Talking about the arrangements, Ankit said, "The security inside the Leela Palace was absolutely insane - it was an absolute fortress. They were so fiercely protective of the privacy and sanctity of the rituals that absolutely no unauthorised photos or videos were allowed. In fact, things were so strict that even Priyanka Chopra's mom was asked to delete photos she had taken on her phone! But beyond the tight security, the boat arrivals, and the global media frenzy, what truly blew me away was the deep respect everyone showed."

The wedding may have been star-studded and high-profile, but Ankit said what touched him most was the attention everyone gave to the rituals.

He added, "Seeing powerful political leaders like Arvind Kejriwal ji and Bhagwant Mann ji stand spellbound for eighty minutes, genuinely trying to understand the science and soul behind every single vow, made it unforgettable."

Parineeti and Raghav got married in a private ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Two years later, on October 19, 2025, the couple welcomed their son, Neer.

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