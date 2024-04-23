A Roundup Of Love Aaj Kal 2 Actress Arushi Sharma And Casting Director Vaibhav Vishant's Wedding Album

Arushi Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: _arushisharma)

Arushi Sharma has finally dropped the pictures of her pastel-perfect wedding on Instagram. The actress married casting director Vaibhav Vishant on April 18 in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. In the series of images, we can see Arushi smiling her heart out in a blush pink lehenga. Vaibhav complemented his bride by picking a finely tailored white sherwani with pink and blue embroidery. In the first frame, the lovebirds can be seen holding hands and smiling. The next picture is from the jayamala (garland exchange) ceremony. We also get a glimpse of Arushi walking down the aisle. TBH, the frame looks magical. In her caption, Arushi Sharma wrote, “Forever etched in the fabric of time-18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness, we whispered promises in each other's tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings.”

Arushi Sharma's friends and industry colleagues have congratulated the newlyweds. Actor Amey Wagh, who worked alongside Arushi in the series Kaala Paani, said, “Congratulations guys! Honeymoon ke liye Andaman jaana.” Actor Gurfateh Pirzada also extended his wishes, “Congratulations guys.” Fashion photographer Advait Vaidya commented, “Congratulations my dear Arushi, God bless you both…” Actress Sanjana Sanghi shared her love, saying, “Love and only love to you cuties.” TV actor Jay Soni simply wrote, “Congratulations.” Choreographer Vijay Ganguly added, “Congratulations to you both!!!”

Check out Arushi Sharma's wedding album below:

In addition to Arushi Sharma's post, several pictures from the wedding have been shared by the couple's family and friends. Click here to see the photos.

Arushi Sharma made her Bollywood debut with a small role in 2015 film Tamasha. She rose to fame in 2020 after appearing in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. The actress was also part of the Netflix film Jadugar as Doctor Disha Chhabra. Arushi was last seen in the series Kala Paani alongside Mona Singh, Radhika Mehrotra, Vikas Kumar, and Sukant Goel.