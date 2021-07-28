Arjun Rampal Gives Us A Glimpse Of 'The Bond' He Shares With Daughter Mahikaa

Arjun Rampal shared this pictur.(Image courtesy: rampal72 )

Highlights Mahikaa Rampal is pursuing her education in London

Arjun shared two pictures of himself and Mahikaa

"My baby girl jaan," he wrote in the caption

Actor Arjun Rampal, who is currently in London, on Tuesday, spent some time with his daughter Mahikaa, who is pursuing her education in the city. For those who don't know, Arjun Rampal shares his daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun gave us a glimpse of "the bond" that he shares with Mahikaa through an Instagram post. He shared two monochrome pictures of himself and Mahikaa on Instagram. The pictures feature the father-daughter duo spending some time together. Both the pictures feature Mahikaa resting her head on Arjun's shoulder. In the caption of the post, Arjun Rampal poured his love for his "baby girl" and wrote: "The bond. My baby girl jaan. Mahikaa Rampal love you beyond."

Arjun Rampal's post for Mahikaa received scores of comments from his Instafam. Among others, Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades commented and dropped heart-eyed emojis.

Check out Arjun Rampal's aforementioned post here:

Earlier in the day, Arjun Rampal revealed that he spent some special time with Mahikaa and her classmates from her film school in London. He shared three pictures from the fun day that he spent with his daughter and her friends. In the caption, he revealed that he spent the day discussing about films with Mahikaa and her friends. "Daddy's day out. Had a wonderful day with Mahikaa and some of her classmates, had discussions with great introspection, with these young aspiring film makers/ actors who gave me a tour of their very special campus in Ealing. Looking forward to our Hyde park run," he wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the pictures here:

In terms of work, Arjun will soon be seen in the film Dhaakad. While Dhaakad features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, Arjun plays the role of the antagonist.