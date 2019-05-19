Arjun Rampal And Mom-To-Be Gabriella Demetriades In A Loved-Up Pic From Babymoon

Arjun Rampal Instagrammed this photo (courtesy Instagram)

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are having a blast on their babymoon and enjoying the sun, the sea and the sand in Maldives. The 46-year-old actor shared just a glimpse of their morning view on Instagram and wrote: "When you wake up to this, you know you are blessed." Checking in from a boutique resort nestled in the midst of a Maldivian lagoon, a tanned Arjun Rampal posted a loved up selfie, also featuring the mom-to-be. Though Arjun teased us with just one glimpse from his Maldives vacay, it looks like the duo were gearing up for a refreshing swim in the blue Maldives waters.

Arjun Rampal announced Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy with in April with a post that said: "Blessed to have you and start all over again... thank you baby for this baby."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are often spotted hanging out together in and around Mumbai. They reportedly met during an Indian Premier League after-party in 2009, when he was still with his wife Mehr Jesia. They reportedly got in touch again after Arjun and Mehr's divorce. After Arjun and Mehr separated, he was spotted with Gabriella at several media events like they went to the Lakme Fashion Week together this year. Gabriella began making frequent appearances on Arjun's Instagram more recently.

