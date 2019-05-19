Arjun Rampal And Mom-To-Be Gabriella Demetriades In A Loved-Up Pic From Babymoon

Arjun Rampal just shared a glimpse of his babymoon with Gabriella Demetriades

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 19, 2019 21:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arjun Rampal And Mom-To-Be Gabriella Demetriades In A Loved-Up Pic From Babymoon

Arjun Rampal Instagrammed this photo (courtesy Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arjun and Gabriella are holidaying in Maldives
  2. The actor shared a loved-up pic on Instagram
  3. Arjun and Gabriella are expecting their first child together

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are having a blast on their babymoon and enjoying the sun, the sea and the sand in Maldives. The 46-year-old actor shared just a glimpse of their morning view on Instagram and wrote: "When you wake up to this, you know you are blessed." Checking in from a boutique resort nestled in the midst of a Maldivian lagoon, a tanned Arjun Rampal posted a loved up selfie, also featuring the mom-to-be. Though Arjun teased us with just one glimpse from his Maldives vacay, it looks like the duo were gearing up for a refreshing swim in the blue Maldives waters.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

And, a swim it was indeed:

#anantaraveli #globalspa @anantaraveli @globalspa_mag

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Earlier, Gabriella added one more photo to their Maldives album on her own Instagram page.

Tropic of Aries

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Arjun Rampal announced Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy with in April with a post that said: "Blessed to have you and start all over again... thank you baby for this baby."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are often spotted hanging out together in and around Mumbai. They reportedly met during an Indian Premier League after-party in 2009, when he was still with his wife Mehr Jesia. They reportedly got in touch again after Arjun and Mehr's divorce. After Arjun and Mehr separated, he was spotted with Gabriella at several media events like they went to the Lakme Fashion Week together this year. Gabriella began making frequent appearances on Arjun's Instagram more recently.

Summer vibes

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

Spread the love. Happy Valentines to all. #valentines

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first child together.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

arjun rampalGabriella Demetriades

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsHow to vote indiaExit PollElectionLok Sabha ElectionGeneral ElectionLok Sabha PollsVoting PercentageElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupExit PollsLive Exit PollExit Poll Result

................................ Advertisement ................................