Arjun Kapoor's Top Trick To Deal With Airport Paparazzi Is Pretty Cool

Highlights Arjun Kapoor shared an airport trick on Thursday "When you realise the paps are at the airport," he captioned it "So you quickly find your sunglasses," he added

Arjun Kapoor knows just what to do when you touch base and the paparazzi is eagerly waiting for him to be spotted. In case the blinding flashlights get a bit too much, you must have your pair of sunglasses handy. On Thursday, while others are busy posting throwback memories, Arjun Kapoor shared the perfect formula to act all natural and cool in the often intimidating presence of the shutterbugs. Sharing a collage of photos in a video format, Arjun said: "When you realise the paps are at the airport to meet you... So you quickly find your sunglasses, wear them and behave absolutely nonchalant." In the post, Arjun can be seen quickly putting on his shades as he navigates the airport - his expression is one of deadpanning.

Arjun Kapoor was in Valencia for the Spanish Football League La Liga. He was spotted at the stadium for the recently match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia. Arjun Kapoor has been roped in as the ambassador for La Liga in India, which he had announced with this post earlier this month: "Stoked to be the face of La Liga in India and unveil the official football of this season! See you guys in the stadium soon!"

Here are the posts he dedicated to La Liga on his Instagram:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has two films with Parineeti Chopra in the pipeline - Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He will also be seen in India's Most Wanted and Panipat.