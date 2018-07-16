Katrina Kaif's 'Partner In Crime' Arjun Kapoor's 'Then And Now' Post Makes For A Superb Birthday Wish

Arjun shared this image on Katrina Kaif's birthday. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Arjun Kapoor's birthday post for Katrina Kaif couldn't get any cuter. The actor shared a collage of pictures (made by one of his fan clubs) featuring himself with Katrina Kaif, taken several years apart. On the left, was a picture of Arjun and Katrina from the days when she was a star and he hadn't debuted in the film industry. It was juxtaposed with a recent photograph, where the duo can be seen holding hands. Arjun addressed Katrina as "fellow Cancerian" and also hinted that they should do a movie together. Arjun wrote: "Happy birthday fellow Cancerian Katrina Kaif. From then to now, you have been my partner in crime (the kind we don't discuss on social media) hope you have a good one, smile more, be happy and keep kicking ass cause you are good at it. PS - We still have got to do that film together... just saying."

Katrina Kaif, who turns 35 today, decided to celebrate her big day with her family in England. The actress's birthday celebration pictures have been creating a buzz on the Internet.

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are often seen exchanging ROFL comments on each other's Instagram posts. Earlier this month, Arjun trolled Katrina on a video that she shared and wrote: "You got dandruff, Katrina."

Several years ago, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan formed an "I Hate Katrina Kaif Club" the existence of which was ousted during an episode of Koffee With Karan 5. Katrina revealed that Varun started the club after Salman Khan gave him a hard time for checking her out but she added that she never understood why Arjun Kapoor joined it.



In March, Katrina Kaif shared this picture with the "boys" and revealed that the hate club is at least 15-years-old:



Meanwhile, Arjun will soon feature in Namaste London (featuring Katrina Kaif as the lead actress) sequel Namaste England. During an interview with news agency IANS last month, Arjun said that he feels surreal to be a part of the film that he had actually watched with Katrina. "It's also a strange feeling because sometimes you want to be part of some films and I clearly remember that I watched Namastey London with Katrina Kaif and today I am talking about wrapping the shooting of Namaste England.





He also created a spoof version of Katrina Kaif's song Teri Ore while filming. Arjun shared the picture last week and called it "early birthday present":

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Katrina's colleagues including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Arpita Khan Sharma, also wished the actress on social media.



(With inputs from IANS)