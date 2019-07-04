Arjun Kapoor's Takeaway From Broadway Show Of To Kill A Mockingbird In New York

Arjun Kapoor is currently in New York (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Highlights "As actors, we become numb to consuming other works," said Arjun Arjun Kapoor watched a broadway show in New York "Felt humbled felt emotional," he tweeted

Actor Arjun Kapoor watched To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway in New York, and said it punched him hard in the gut.

"As actors, we become numb to consuming other works because we know the process to a certain degree but every once in a while something comes about and punches you in the gut so so hard...so I saw To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway," Arjun tweeted on Wednesday night.

As actors we become numb to consuming other works because we know the process to a certain degree but every once in a while something comes about and punches u in the gut so so hard...so I saw To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway last night.. pic.twitter.com/DKUyrvyDd0 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 3, 2019

The 34-year-old-actor said he "felt humbled, felt emotional, felt a surge of anger, confusion, sadness and hope all together" after watching the play.

"It's based in America, post the Civil War, but it is still relevant across the world even more so today... each and every actor was sublime," Arjun said, adding: "Of course, Jeff Daniels led the ensemble like only he can and the reason it comes together the way it does is the work of Aaron Sorkin. The writing is sharp, witty, layered and constantly engaging... loved every minute of it."

Felt humbled felt emotional felt a surge of anger confusion sadness and hope all together... it's based in America post civil war but its still relevant across the world even more so today... each and every actor was sublime.. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 3, 2019

of course Jeff Daniels led the ensemble like only he can and the reason it comes together the way it does is the work of Aaron Sorkin the writing is sharp witty layered and constantly engaging... loved every minute of it... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 3, 2019

To Kill A Mockingbird is a novel written by Harper Lee. The plot and characters are loosely based on Lee's observations of her family, her neighbours and an event that occurred near her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, in 1936, when she was 10 years old.

Arjun is currently holidaying here with Malaika Arora. On the big screen, the India's Most Wanted actor will next be seen in Panipat, along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

