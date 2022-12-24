Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Note For Uncle Anil Kapoor: 'Anti-Aging Ke Badshah'

Anil Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Anil Kapoor, who celebrates his 66th birthday today, received lots of birthday wishes from family and friends. One wish, however, stood out the most and it happens to be from Anil Kapoor's nephew and actor Arjun Kapoor. Arjun, who is the son of Anil Kapoor's brother Boney Kapoor, shared a video, in which the veteran actor can be seen doing what he does best - working out and facing the camera. Anil Kapoor's love for fitness needs no introduction and Arjun Kapoor's post just reminds us of that. The video begins with Anil Kapoor sprinting as Arjun's song Chokra Jawaan from his debut film Ishaqzaade plays in the background. The text "Asli Chokra hua jawaan re" flashes on screen.

Arjun Kapoor captioned the post: "Anti-aging ke Badshah(King of anti-aging) Anil Kapoor ko happy birthday! Chachu have a super super one! Love you lots." In the comments section, Anil Kapoor replied: "Chachhhhhhuuuuu love you the most now (FYI Anil Kapoor lovingly jokingly to Arjun as Chachu). Malaika Arora , who is dating Arjun Kapoor, wrote: "Legend and just the coolest Anil Kapoor happy birthday."

See Arjun Kapoor's post here:

A quick glance at Anil Kapoor's fitness game.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. He co-starred with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in the Raj Mehta directorial. His upcoming films include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.