Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Others At Boney Kapoor's Birthday Party

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan pictured by the shutterbugs

Boney Kapoor, who celebrates his 67th birthday today, hosted a party for his near and dear ones. The party took place at Janhvi Kapoor's Bandra House. Boney Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor, daughters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan were pictured from inside their cars. Director Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, designer Manish Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, David Dhawan and his wife Lali Dhawan were also spotted by the shutterbugs. Boney Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor and his son Zahan were also pictured by the paparazzi. Take a look at the pictures from the party:

Boney Kapoor keeps his fans glued to Instagram by sharing famjam moments. A few months back, he treated his fans to a wholesome picture featuring his daughters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula and son Arjun Kapoor. Sharing the adorable photo, Boney Kapoor wrote, "My assets, Mere Anmol ratan." The pictures were taken at the screening of Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal. Take a look:

Boney Kapoor also shared a special picture with Khushi from the screening. Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to feature in her debut film the Archies, looked beautiful in a white gown. Sharing the picture, dad Boney Kapoor wrote, "I am very Khush posing with Khushi." Take a look:

Here's another picture in which, the father-daughter duo can be seen dressed in their festive best. Khushi looked pretty as she chose a violet-coloured saree for the occasion while Boney Kapoor wore a blue shirt. Boney Kapoor's caption stole the limelight. He wrote, "This is a better picture than what you posted Khushij." Take a look:

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's daughters with actress Sridevi. She died in 2018 in Dubai where she went to attend a family function. The filmmaker was previously married to Mona Kapoor with whom he has two children - Anshula and Arjun Kapoor. Mona Kapoor died due to cancer in 2012.