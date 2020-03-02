Arjun Kapoor Thinks Anushka Sharma Should Get Her Hair Done Pari-Style Again

A picture from the sets of Pari. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma's Pari completed two years of its release on Monday. The actress took to social media handle and shared snippets from the sets of Pari. In one of the pictures, Anushka Sharma can be seen hanging upside down at the door with her hair looking rough and frizzy. Arjun Kapoor jokingly left a comment saying, "You should try this hairdo again." Pari is a horror flick directed by Prosit Roy. The 31-year-old actress has co-produced the film. Pari marks Anushka's third film as a producer after NH10 and Phillauri. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote: "Pari made me set course towards an uncharted territory and I tried to entertain audiences with something unique. It was a genre-bending, intelligent horror film and it helped me push the envelope. It gave me the chance to explore myself in a genre and a character that I had never done before & had not seen many explore too. I'm thankful to the love and appreciation that the film received."

On a separate picture, Taapsee Pannu commented: "I really liked this film and you in it."

The actress played the role of Rukhsana in Pari. Eariler, Anushka shared a video of Clover Wootton, who headed the team of Pari's make-up and prosthetics design, talking about her experience of collaborating with the actress.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero. The actress co-starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the film. Anushka Sharma has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's web-series Mai.