Pari: What It Took To Make Anushka Sharma Look 'Mesmerising'

Anushka Sharma's Pari is all set to hit the screens tomorrow but before we meet Rukhsana and Pari, both played by Anushka, read what her make-up artist and director have to say. To get Anushka's look right for the film, the team make-up and prosthetics first had to see what she looked like without make-up. In a video instagrammed by Anushka, Clover Wootton, who headed team Pari's make-up and prosthetics design, talks about her experience of collaborating with Anushka. "I had met Anushka on another film while I was working with Ranbir and she liked my work and gave Prosit (director Prosit Roy) my number. The first thing for us was to strip her white out, no make-up, to see how she looks naturally, for which I'm so lucky she's got amazing skin," said Clover Wootton.
Clover Wootton's work on Anushka's look impressed Prosit Roy too, who said: "On the day of the look test when I saw Anushka... I was like 'wow'." Yes, Ms Wootton was exceptional, after all, Anushka scared the living daylight out of us through the promotional material of Pari.
Like Anushka said in the video: "In the script, Prosit has written that Rukhsana (her character) comes out looking mesmerizing. The AD said, 'Is this a mesmerizing look?'"
Pari is Anushka Sharma's third film as producer after NH10 and Phillauri. The film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.
So far, the team of Pari has shared several posters, six screamers (or teasers) and one trailer to get the audience to know that Pari is "not a fairytale."
