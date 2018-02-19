Pari - Screamer 4: Anushka Sharma, Why You Do This? Why?

Pari is back. If you just thought Anushka Sharma was done, you were wrong. Yet again, she scared the heck out of us with a new teaser... ummm no, a 'screamer' of her forthcoming film. The video opens on Anushka, who is squatted on the railing of a balcony and suddenly, she turns back... Red eyes and a spooky voice follow. "I'm waiting," wrote the actress while sharing Pari - screamer 4 on social media. Anushka Sharma is scaring the bejesus out of us with the screamers and trailer of Pari. (Reminder - Pari isn't for the faint-hearted and it 'isn't a 'fairy tale').
- Pari trailer was released last Friday
- "I'm waiting," wrote Anushka
- Pari hits the screens on Holi
Watch Pari - screamer 4 here.
Have you watched the trailer yet?
Remember the scariest proposal ever?
Will you be her Valentine? https://t.co/3xiKG8lYyZ#PariTrailerOnFeb15@paramspeak@OfficialCSFilms@kriarj@poojafilms— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 13, 2018
Here's something 'more haunting than your Monday blues.'
Here's something more haunting than your #MondayBlues. #PariTrailerOnFeb15@paramspeak@OfficialCSFilms@kriarj@poojafilms@KytaProductionspic.twitter.com/LHNrNXmhsk— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 12, 2018
Going by the videos so far, it appears that Anushka plays the role of a possessed girl in Pari. She co-stars with Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor.
Pari releases on March 2, Holi.
Of the film, co-producer Prernaa Arora earlier said, "Pari is a fantastic story. It promises an intriguing and engaging cinematic experience for the audience."
Pari will be Anushka's first release of the year. She will later be seen in Sui Dhaaga and Zero. YRF's Sui Dhaaga stars Varun Dhawan opposite her. In Zero, Anushka features with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.