Pari - Screamer 4: Anushka Sharma, Why You Do This? Why?

Highlights Pari trailer was released last Friday "I'm waiting," wrote Anushka Pari hits the screens on Holi

is back. If you just thought Anushka Sharma was done, you were wrong. Yet again, she scared the heck out of us with a new teaser ... ummm no, a 'screamer' of her forthcoming film. The video opens on Anushka, who is squatted on the railing of a balcony and suddenly, she turns back... Red eyes and a spooky voice follow. "I'm waiting," wrote the actress while sharing- screamer 4 on social media. Anushka Sharma is scaring the bejesus out of us with the screamers and trailer of. (Reminder -isn't for the faint-hearted and it 'isn't a 'fairy tale').Watch- screamer 4 here.Have you watched the trailer yet?Here's something 'more haunting than your Monday blues.'Going by the videos so far, it appears that Anushka plays the role of a possessed girl in. She co-stars with Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor.releases on March 2, Holi.Of the film, co-producer Prernaa Arora earlier said, "is a fantastic story. It promises an intriguing and engaging cinematic experience for the audience."is Anushka Sharma's third film as a producer. She co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films with her brother Karnesh.and 2017'sare the previous two films produced by her.will be Anushka's first release of the year. She will later be seen inand. YRF'sstars Varun Dhawan opposite her. In, Anushka features with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.