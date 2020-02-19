Femina Awards 2020: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Stole The Spotlight And How

Deepika, Katrina and Anushka photographed at the awards.

Highlights Femina Beauty Awards was held in Mumbai on Tuesday

Deepika Padukone won the Powerful Performer of the Year award

Katrina took home the Beauty Entrepreneur trophy

Bollywood's A-listers stole the limelight at the Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and many more set the red carpet on fire with their stunning looks. It was a star-studded night featuring Alaya Furniturewalla, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Shruti Haasan, Aditi Rao Hydari and other putting their best fashion foot forward at the awards. Stealing the spotlight, Deepika Padukone wore an off-shoulder, floor-sweeping gown with a plunging neckline from Yanina Couture. The Chhapaak actress won the Powerful Performer of the Year award. We also couldn't take our eyes off Katrina Kaif, who arrived in Alex Perry white gown and topped her look with earrings. She was awarded the Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year. Anushka Sharma turned heads at Femina Beauty Awards in a black and gold ensemble by Swapnil Shinde. She won the Beauty Icon of the Year award.

Take a look at their red carpet fashion:

Deepika Padukone at the Femina Awards 2020

Katrina Kaif at the Femina Awards

Anushka Sharma at the Femina Awards

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 last year, attended the Femina Beauty Awards on Tuesday. She wore a purple shimmery dress by Amit Aggarwal. The actress received the Exciting Fresh Face award at the event. Aditi Rao Hydari took a black and white ensemble to the red carpet. She paired a long skirt with a crop top and a coat. Alaya Furniturewalla looked stunning on the red carpet wearing a soft pink gown by a design house named Marchesa. Kartik Aaryan arrived in a black suit. Rakul Preet Singh was wearing a white gown with thigh-high slit by Evyatar Myor. She topped her look with red lips. Rhea Chakraborty wore a gold ensemble by Pankaj and Nidhi. The actress tied her hair back low and aced her look.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday at the Femina Awards

Aditi Rao Hydari at the Femina Awards

Alaya Furniturewalla at the Femina Awards

Kartik Aaryan at the Femina Awards

Rakul Preet Singh at the Femina Awards

Rhea Chakraborty at the Femina Awards

Sonnalli Seygall opted for a traditional wear for Femina Beauty Awards. She looked glamorous in a black lehenga by clothing brand Neetu Rohra. Shruti Haasan wore a white beaded dress by Swapnil Shinde. Urvashi Rautela wore a white fringe dress with a pink knot belt around her waist. Elli Avram also stepped on the red carpet looking spectacular.

Sonnalli Seygall at the Femina Awards

Shruti Haasan at the Femina Awards

Urvashi Rautela at the Femina Awards

Elli Avram at the Femina Awards

Meanwhile, actresses Adah Sharma, Sapna Pabbi, Elnaaz Norouzi and others were also a part of the Femina Beauty Awards on Tuesday.

Adah Sharma, Sapna Pabbi, Elnaaz Norouzi at the red carpet

