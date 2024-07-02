Arjun Kapoor, Straight Up On Kalki 2898 AD: 'Forget North, South... This Is A True Pan India Film'

A still from Kalki 2898 AD.(courtesy: YouTube)

Nag Ashwin's magnum opus that is Kalki 2898 AD, has not only been ruling the box office. It has also been garnering massive appreciation from film stars across the country. Arjun Kapoor just joined the long list of stars who loved the film. In his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Kalki - The game changer! What a cinematic vision from Nag Ashwin. I bow down to your visual take of this epic sweeping saga that spans generations...there is only 1 Amitabh Bachchan and he is awe-inspiring as Ashwatthama."

Arjun also gave a shout out to the film's lead actor Prabhas. He also cheered for his Finding Fanny and Singham Again co-star Deepika Padukone. He wrote, "Prabhas Sir continues to be the loveable rebel that we have loved him always. Deepika Padukone just adds so much dignity and is the actual heart of it."

Arjun added in his note, "Kamal Haasan Sir, can't wait to see him in all his glory in part 2 (spoiler alert). To all the cameos, kudos to everyone for being team players and enjoying the ride. Salute every technician who has been a part of this saga and sweeping tale. But lastly to the producers for backing this vision and seeing it through. It's a cinematic experience that makes me feel proud to see Indian cinema grow like this...Forget North, South, East, West this is a true Pan India film of epic proportions."

This is what Arjun Kapoor wrote:

The stellar star cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages on June 27.