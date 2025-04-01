Arjun Kapoor Shares A Playful Conversation With His 'Ki' On Nine Years Of <i>Ki & Ka</i>

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to celebrate the 9th anniversary of his hit film Ki & Ka with a fun and heartfelt conversation.

On Tuesday, the Gunday actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his engaging conversation with his ‘Ki' and captioned it, “Siri, Alexa, ChatGPT... Everyone came, but no replacement of 'Ka' was found! What do you think about 'Ki & Ka 2'? #9YearAnniversary."

A chat appears on the screen where Ki says, “Aree, already 9 years? Time flies!”

To which Ka replies, “I know, right! 9 years since we turned gender roles upside down!”

Ki then recalls, “Remember how people were shocked to see you running the house while I ran the office?”

Ka responds with a laugh, “Hah! And now husbands are meal prepping and wives are investing in stocks. We were just ahead of the trend!”

Ki chuckles and asks, “Haha, true! But tell me, do you think the Ka of 2025 still runs the house like a pro?”

To which Ka responds, “Well, now I have a secret weapon—AI!”

Arjun also re-shared a fan-edit collage featuring him and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by R. Balki, Ki & Ka stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Released theatrically on April 1, 2016, the film received mixed reviews but went on to become a hit, grossing over Rs 100.33 crore worldwide.

The film follows the story of Kia, an ambitious woman (Kareena Kapoor Khan), and Kabir (Arjun Kapoor), a man who chooses to be a house husband. Their unconventional marriage flourishes until they encounter challenges such as ego clashes and jealousy. The romantic comedy marked Kareena's first on-screen collaboration with Arjun.

Meanwhile, both Arjun and Kareena were recently seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

