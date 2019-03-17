Arjun Kapoor Reviews Malaika Arora's Party Look, Comments On Her Insta Pic

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are rumoured to be dating

Highlights Malaika shared a few pictures from an event last night "A royal mesh," Arjun Kapoor commented in one of the pics Malaika wore a pant suit by Asish N Soni

Malaika Arora attended an event in New Delhi on Saturday night looking absolutely stunning in a pant suit from the studios of Asish N Soni label. The model-actress picked out her favourite photos of her look for the night and Instagrammed it. Within hours, we spotted Arjun Kapoor's comment on one of Malaika's posts. Reviewing Malaika's all-white look, the 33-year-old actor wrote: "A royal mesh. Malaika accessorised her look with stylish pumps and a chunky pendant to go with her bold tuxedo. Malaika, who is known for always being put together, wore her hair in a pony. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to be dating and it's not often that we see his comments on Malaika's posts.

Check out Malaika's Instagram party album and Arjun Kapoor's comment here:

Arjun's comment on Malaika's post

In the past, Arjun face-palmed on a photo of Malaika doing a headstand press-up, to which the actress' sassy reply was: "Malaika's Monday motivation." Later, when Malaika captioned a photo saying: "Take me back, happiness," Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Hmm."

Screenshot of Arjun's comment

Arjun's comment on Malaika's post

Arjun and Malaika, who have neither denied nor accepted rumours about their relationship status, recently trended for the Gunday actor's response to speculation about a possible wedding. "When there is something to talk about, you will all know," IANS quoted Arjun as saying. Gossip columns often set report that Malaika and Arjun are planning an intimate wedding in April.

Recently on Koffee With Karan, Malaika Arora made this confession: "I like Arjun, this way or that way." Even Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra appeared to confirm that Malaika and Arjun are dating. Malaika and Arjun's rumoured romance was merely a hush-hush affair till last year, when they attended the Lakme Fashion Week together and also reportedly walked into the sets of India's Got Talent hand-in-hand.

Malika and Arjun were recently spotted together at in a photo from Rhea Kapoor's birthday celebrations in Switzerland.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has films such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted and Panipat in the line-up.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.