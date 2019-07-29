Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Second Tattoo. Anushka Sharma And Ranveer Singh Think Its Cool

Arjun Kapoor Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor )

Arjun Kapoor got a new tattoo and the 34-year-old actor revealed his tattoo in the coolest way possible on social media. The actor got the Latin phrase "Per Ardua Ad Astra" inked on his left arm, which translates as "From adversity to the stars" in English. Giving glimpses of his brand-new tattoo, Arjun Kapoor Instagrammed pictures and also a video of himself getting inked. Alongside the post, he also explained the significance of the tattoo. Arjun said he wanted to get his second tattoo for a while and went for this Latin phrase after sessions of brainstorming. Showing off the artwork, Arjun shared a few pictures and captioned it: "Per Ardua Ad Astra - From adversity to the stars. Finally got my second tattoo!" The tatoo was inked by Savio D'Silva, an illustrator from JJ College of Art, Mumbai.

In a separate post, Arjun Kapoor shared a video and wrote: "Per Ardua Ad Astra. Yes that's my second tattoo and it means: From adversity to the stars. I'd been wanting to get another tattoo for a long time... This one took a while to figure because honestly it had to mean something very special... And after a lot of back and forth and thinking and over thinking, I finally got this done!"

Before you check out the pictures and the video, here's brief information about Arjun Kapoor's new tattoo. "Per ardua ad astra" is the official motto of the Royal Air Force and other Commonwealth air forces such as the Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force. It was also the motto of Royal Indian Air Force until 1947.

Now, take a look at Arjun Kapoor's latest posts:

A lot of celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Nawab Shah and Gaurav Gera reacted to Arjun Kapoor's post, giving him thumbs up for the new body art. "Waah waah waah. Kya bata hai," wrote Anushka Sharma in the comments section while Ranveer Singh commented: "You are so hot." Nawab Shah's comment read: "Cool Hai," while Gaurav Gera wrote: "Yahan tattoo karte waqt gudgudi hui". Further, he also commented: "Mai bhi yahi par tattoo banwane gaya tah... Par mujhe gudgudi hui... Mai Hansa to... Mere tattoo artist me mere yahan... ghuchudd muchudd ka design banaya"

A screenshot of Anushka, Ranveer, Gaurav and Nawab Shah's comments on Arjun Kapoor's post

A screenshot of Gaurav Gera's comment on Arjun Kapoor's post

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen inPanipat. The film will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

