Arjun Kapoor On Those Malaika Arora Pregnancy Rumours: 'Check With Us Once In A While'

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has often made headlines. With the increased attention comes a share of rumours that has no inkling of truth attached to it. One such rumour that prompted the couple to break their silence was that of Malaika's pregnancy, which gained momentum last year. The reports were refuted by the couple, with Arjun Kapoor putting out a statement asking that their personal lives not be played with. Now, in a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun Kapoor has reacted to the impact of such false reports and how it affects them. “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that's been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession,” he was quoted as saying.

Placing the onus of the media to exercise due diligence, Arjun Kapoor added, “There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you're going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed.”

Arjun Kapoor said, “At the same time, I said we all learn. I'm hoping that perhaps this is a stepping stone to a better conversation for me with all of you. To make sure that these things don't happen because I've never hidden…” adding that the craft of acting is suffering due to media outlets being more interested in other aspects such as “jokes you can find within a review to entertain people…”

For context, in November last year, Arjun Kapoor called out the news site that wrongly reported that Malaika Arora was pregnant. On Instagram Stories, the actor shared a screengrab of the report and wrote, “This is the lowest you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive, and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for nearly five years now. On the occasion of Valentine's Day this year, Arjun Kapoor shared a loved-up image with Malaika and received a lot of love from their fans. In the photo, the two are seen sharing a hug and the actor kept it simple with just a heart emoji in the caption.

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They have a son together.