'Malaika Arora, Why': The Internet Wants To Unsee Her Risque Pic Of Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora dropped an unseen picture of her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor and the Internet is visibly unhappy. Star couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are regular fixtures on each other's Instagram feeds and often treat their fans to adorable pictures of themselves. However, a recent picture of Arjun posted by his girlfriend did not sit well with the social media. Calling it private and distasteful, many users criticized Malaika and questioned her for choosing to post such a picture.

Now coming to the picture, on Sunday, Malaika Arora put up an image of Arjun Kapoor. In the monochrome picture, we can see Arjun covering himself up with nothing but a cushion. Sharing the image, Malaika wrote, "My very own lazy boy. #IYKYK(if you know you know)"

The image was reshared by Arjun Kapoor on his feed as well with a heart emoji.

The picture left the Internet divided. While a majority called out the actress for showcasing a private moment, others simply had fun with it by way of memes.

One wrote, "Subah Subah Kya kya dikh Jaata hai tl par( What all do I have see in the morning on my timeline)." Another said, "Malaika Arora, why." A third went to the extent of creating a meme out of the situation. It read, "Malaika Arora shares ArjunKapoor's almost naked picture on social media. Meanwhile Ranvir Singh: Main Kya karu fir, Job chor du? (What should I do now, should I leave my job?."

Last month, the couple flew off to Europe on a holiday. While on their vacation, Malaika and Arjun set major couple goals by treating fans to some adorable pictures. Here's a look at some of them.

Arjun Kapoor shared some pictures from their trip to Berlin. For the caption, Arjun wrote, “Berlin with love [red heart] (literally).” To this, Malaika Arora replied with a red heart and heart-eye emoji.

Before this, Arjun Kapoor shared some solo pictures of himself in the same denim hoodie on Instagram and wrote, “But what matters is what's under the hood, and without continued attention to routine maintenance and repairs, it isn't long before the same old engine spoils the new ride - William Cope Moyers.” The pictures were clicked by Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora also shared one too many snippets from their time in Austria. In the pics, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are seen posing against a breathtaking backdrop. Her side note read, “All warm and cosy. That's how I feel around you…”

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar.