Arjun Kapoor On His Career: Highs Were Amazing, Lows A Teaching Phase "The highs were amazing and the lows were a teaching phase," says Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2012. Arjun Kapoor's involvement with Hindi films began when he assisted in the direction and production of films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, No Entry and Wanted, followed by an acting debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade. Actor Arjun Kapoor says his journey so far has been a mix of highs - which were amazing - and lows that have been good learnings. Arjun has celebrated success with films like Ishaqzaade and 2 States, and faced failures with duds like Aurangzeb and Tevar. With just six years of experience and 10 films to his credit, is he happy with the way his career graph is headed?



"There is no reason to complain. The excitement is to do better and more. That's the energy that keeps me going. You have a quest for more. Like I said, I can't complain. The highs were amazing and the lows were a teaching phase. It's been surreal to say the least, and I hope it continues this way," Arjun said.



Arjun, son of producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, has a positive approach to competition in the Hindi film industry, which is attracting huge numbers of newcomers but continues to be ruled by veterans like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.



"I think that's the beauty. If you are doing well, as in if you have the potential and talent, you will always get work. It's what you do with the work that you get; you can't always be looking over your shoulder. You can't look ahead and behind," Arjun said.



Believing in yourself is a must, he said.



"Put your head down and work, because it's a long race. People tend to make it seem it is like a 100 meter dash, it's actually a bloody marathon."



The Finding Fanne actor has just wrapped up shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also



Arjun says it was an "outstanding experience" working for the film, which has been extensively shot in Pithoragarh, Gurgaon and New Delhi.



"It's my 10th film. Dibakar Banerjee is such an acclaimed filmmaker. He has tremendous clarity about what he wants. Some directors have this ability to articulate beautifully and he is one of those," said the actor, who will be portraying a Haryanvi police officer in the film.



Arjun feels really proud that he has managed to "come all this way and play these gamut of characters."



What's after Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar?



"The only film I am doing next is Namastey Canada, which starts next month," Arjun said.



Namastey Canada, directed by filmmaker Vipul Shah, will also star Parineeti. The film will be shot in the serene locations of Punjab and Canada.



