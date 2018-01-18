Arjun Kapoor Wraps Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar With A Pic With Parineeti Chopra And The Director

Highlights
- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is Arjun's second film with Parineeti
- Arjun Kapoor debuted with 2012 film Ishaqzaade
- He plays a cop in the film
Here's the picture which Arjun shared.
So I just wrapped my 10th film with my first ever co star @parineetichopra !!! We've come a long way...it's been amazing working with Dibakar Banerjee & his team who have madness energy zest and clarity hope u guys like what we come up with on 3rd August kyunki #SandeepaurPinkyFaraar hone wale hai !!! @sapfthefilm @yashrajfilmstalent @yrf
Arjun plays a cop in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film tracks the story of a man and a woman, who are completely opposite to each other, but suspicion and hate, reunite them.
Here's Arjun and Parineeti's look from the film.
Presenting @ParineetiChopra in an all-new, never-seen-before avatar in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar | @SAPFTheFilmpic.twitter.com/DFnan37lF2— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 13, 2017
Of their look, Parineeti earlier told news agency IANS, "I think Arjun is really sexy in his first look, I think he looks great in uniform. My look is completely new... so is the film. I am really excited to show my look for the film."
Parineeti, who shares a special bond with Arjun, told DNA, "If anybody says anything negative about him, I'm there in the front row, fighting for him and defending him. I can even kill for him. I can't hear anyone saying anything bad about Arjun because I have this undying love for Arjun."
Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar releases on August 3 this year.