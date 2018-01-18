Arjun Kapoor Wraps Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar With A Pic With Parineeti Chopra And The Director

So I just wrapped my 10th film with my first ever co star @parineetichopra !!! We've come a long way...it's been amazing working with Dibakar Banerjee & his team who have madness energy zest and clarity hope u guys like what we come up with on 3rd August kyunki #SandeepaurPinkyFaraar hone wale hai !!! @sapfthefilm @yashrajfilmstalent @yrf

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:15pm PST