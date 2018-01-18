Arjun Kapoor Wraps Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar With A Pic With Parineeti Chopra And The Director

Arjun Kapoor has wrapped the shooting of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, his tenth film

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture with Parineeti and Dibakar Banerjee (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

  1. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is Arjun's second film with Parineeti
  2. Arjun Kapoor debuted with 2012 film Ishaqzaade
  3. He plays a cop in the film
Actor Arjun Kapoor has wrapped the shooting of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, his tenth film, with first co-star Parineeti Chopra. Arjun announced about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's shooting schedule on social media and wrote, "So I just wrapped my 10th film with my first ever co-star Parineeti Chopra. We've come a long way. It's been amazing working with Dibakar Banerjee & his team who have madness energy zest and clarity. Hope you guys like what we come up with on 3rd August kyunki Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar hone wale hain." Arjun Kapoor debuted with 2012 film Ishaqzaade and Parineeti was his first heroine.

Here's the picture which Arjun shared.
 


Arjun plays a cop in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film tracks the story of a man and a woman, who are completely opposite to each other, but suspicion and hate, reunite them.

Here's Arjun and Parineeti's look from the film.
 

 

Of their look, Parineeti earlier told news agency IANS, "I think Arjun is really sexy in his first look, I think he looks great in uniform. My look is completely new... so is the film. I am really excited to show my look for the film."

Parineeti, who shares a special bond with Arjun, told DNA, "If anybody says anything negative about him, I'm there in the front row, fighting for him and defending him. I can even kill for him. I can't hear anyone saying anything bad about Arjun because I have this undying love for Arjun."

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be Arjun and Parineeti's second film together and meanwhile, they are ready to star in Namastey Canada, their third project.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar releases on August 3 this year.
 

Arjun KapoorParineeti ChopraSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

