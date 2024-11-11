After Bleak Box Office Streak, Arjun Kapoor Values <i>Singham Again</i>'s Success "A Lot More"

Arjun Kapoor is on cloud nine after the success of Singham Again. The actor played the role of antagonist Danger Lanka in the cop drama. Now, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, the actor talked about how he dealt with past failures. He said, “The first few days are the hardest when your film releases as you take time accepting the result. If there is a failure you still hope against hope and hope kills. Every day you wake up hoping that the film will jump, it will rise but it doesn't happen. First three days you can't do much. You are paralysed by what's going on, it's not in your control. You make a film for a year and then it just burns out.”

The actor added, “Monday you start accepting and a week into the release you go into introspection mode and accept the reality. Failure hits you later in life. In a week you just accept it and move on to different projects. A film not working, you feel it through the course of the whole year. You are not going to get all the answers on the first day. When you look back you realise what went wrong and you process it. Success is more spontaneous, you can feel the energy change when you enter a room. Failure is deflating, you need to wait until your next success because the stink of failure lasts longer.”

Arjun Kapoor further opened up about his reaction to the success of Singham Again. The actor said that while he never took his previous box office hits for granted, this time he values it “even more” as it has come after a long time.

“I didn't enjoy my success back in the day I kept working. But, today I am learning to show more emotions. I am trying to be happier about it, to embrace it. When 2 States released and I gave a 100 crore film, the first in my generation, I did not even talk about it and moved on to shoot Tevar. Gunday opened with 16 crore and Ki and Ka got a 7 crore opening. I never talked about all of these films. I never tried to build my PR around it cause I thought that's not my job,” Arjun Kapoor said.

He added, “Now, I feel like I need to celebrate and enjoy it. I am still learning how to enjoy it. When I had it for the first time, I did not take it for granted but I did not feel necessary to celebrate it, I did not know any better. Perhaps, I felt it would come regularly but then it did not come for a long time so today I value it even more.”

Singham Again features Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff are also part of the film. It is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.