Arjun Kapoor Thanks Rohit Shetty For <i>Singham Again</i>: "A Director Who Believes In You"

Arjun Kapoor has made quite an impression with his role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film featured the actor as the antagonist, Danger Lanka. Arjun has now shared BTS photos from the set of Singham Again. He also thanked director Rohit Shetty for trusting him. In an Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you — sometimes, that's all it takes. Grateful beyond words for the trust he's shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved. This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you, Rohit Shetty sir and team, for making every moment on set unforgettable. I'd do this all over again in a heartbeat!”

Arjun Kapoor previously opened up about his autoimmune disorder in an interview with Anupama Chopra for The Hollywood Reporter. The actor said, “I have something called Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. It's an extension of having a thyroid issue. Your antibodies fight against you. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into stress. The stress mode is when your antibodies believe something is wrong, and it goes into action. The more relaxed I am, the better I look — which is ironic because, in this profession, you're not really relaxed.”

Arjun revealed that he was “going through the worst phase” in his life when he signed up for the film. He said, “When I signed this film, I was going through the worst phase of my life. Personally, professionally, emotionally, mentally and physically. I did not know whether I was depressed or not, I just knew something was not working. I was procrastinating a lot. I stopped enjoying watching films and I only know that. So for me, my life was films. And then it reached a point where I think I self-imploded. I was not a happy person. And the fire within me diminished."

Released on November 1, Singham Again also features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The action-entertainer is the third segment of the much-loved Singham franchise and the fifth film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.