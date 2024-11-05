Rohit Shetty Celebrates As <i>Singham Again</i> Becomes His Fastest Film To Reach ₹100 Crore

Rohit Shetty is on cloud nine after Singham Again became his fastest film to reach the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. With this latest success, he now has a total of 10 movies in the prestigious ₹100 crore-club. To celebrate this milestone, the filmmaker shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The first image features him posing against a backdrop of Singham Again branding, while the subsequent photos showcase posters of his 10 films that have crossed the 100 crore mark. Alongside Singham Again, the impressive list includes Sooryavanshi, Simmba, Golmaal Again, Dilwale, Singham Returns, Chennai Express, Bol Bachchan, Singham and Golmaal 3. In his caption, Rohit Shetty wrote, “SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest ₹100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled.”

Reacting to the post, actor Mayyank Taandon wrote, “Many many many more to come.” Raj Anadkat commented, “Wooaahhoooo.”

Coming to Singham Again box office figures, the action-packed movie earned ₹18 crore on its first Monday, November 4. On day 4 of its release, the project recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.78%. With this latest figure, the movie has accumulated a total of ₹139.75 crore so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Released on November 1, Singham Again is a star-studded project which features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty are also part of this film. Singham Again has been bankrolled collectively by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is the third instalment of the Singham series. The first part, Singham, was released in 2011, followed by the second instalment, Singham Returns, in 2014. The franchise is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which also features Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Indian Police Force.

Singham Again clashed with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, also features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.