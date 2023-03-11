For Anshula Kapoor's Ramp Debut At Lakme Fashion Week, A Shoutout From Brother Arjun

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a still from the video. (Courtesy: arjunkapoor )

Arjun Kapoor is on cloud nine. After all, his sister Anshula Kapoor, on Thursday, walked the ramp for one of the designers at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor has shared a video from the event on Instagram. We can see Arjun Kapoor giving a shout out to his sister who nails her walk and how. On such a special occasion, Arjun Kapoor missed their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012 after a prolonged battle with cancer. In his note, the actor wrote, “Hope you are watching her today and smiling mom…Missed having you there to see what you daughter has grown up to become…Proud of you, Ansh… You inspire me to never give up.” No, we aren't crying, you are.

Anshula Kapoor didn't miss the adorable post. She quickly dropped a love-filled note for her brother in the comments. It read, “I love you, bhai.” Anshula also added a red heart to it. Actress Kriti Sanon found it “cute.” As per Anushka Sharam and Bhumi Pednekar, the post was “so sweet.” Singer Sophie Choudry spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “Looking gorgeous.” Karan Boolani dropped a bunch of emojis under the post. Karan is married to Anshula's cousin Rhea Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor too shared a bunch of red hearts under the post. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor followed suit.

On his mother's birth anniversary, last month, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of a letter that he wrote to his mother nearly 25 years ago. A set of two pictures were attached to it. Arjun Kapoor wrote a heart-wrenching note read, “I am running out of pictures now Maa. I've run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up, Maybe I've run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it's the best day of the year for me, that's why I promise you I will never give up I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise u I will make u proud wherever u are… love u feels rather empty without ur smile ya… Happy Birthday to my everything.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey.