Arjun Kapoor Completes Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Challenge And How

Arjun Kapoor's challenge video (Courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights Samantha Ruth Prabhu had nominated Arjun Kapoor for a challenge

Arjun has completed the challenge

He shared a video online

Arjun Kapoor has completed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's challenge. He shared a video online and is seen working out in the gym and his intense and heavyweight exercises will leave you impressed. He shared the video with the caption, "Challenge accepted, @samantharuthprabhuoffl! Thank you for the nomination #AttackChallenge. All the best to you and the whole team, it's time to #Attack the box office now!" Tara Sutaria commented on Arjun Kapoor's post and wrote, "Only your hair will be perfectly coiffed in a workout video." Arjun replied, "@tarasutaria are you jealous of my mane???" "killing it !! #fabbbbbb," commented Rakul Preet Singh.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's latest post:

A few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu accepted Tiger Shroff's Attack challenge and shared a workout video. Samantha had aced the challenge and had further nominated Arjun Kapoor. She had written, "Thank you Tiger Shroff for challenging me. Here you go. I further nominate Arjun Kapoor to take up the #attackchallenge. Let's see what you got." Arjun Kapoor had replied, "I definitely ain't got this gym for sure..."

Here's the video:

On Friday, Arjun's film Ki & Ka completed 6 years and he shared a post wearing red heels. For the unversed, in the film, Arjun was seen wearing heels in a few scenes. He captioned the post as "Recreating an imagery that became a mnemonic for social equality! Feeling proud wearing high heels again to urge everyone to champion women. Also, no work should be seen through the lens of gender. Let's strive to achieve equality at all times. Thank you, visionary R. Balki for trusting me with Ki & Ka and for making me a part of a project that I will always be very proud of!"

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Villain 2, co-starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.