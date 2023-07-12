Arjun Bijlani Brings Home A Swanky New Mercedes. See Pics

Arjun Bijlani pictured with his new car.

TV star Arjun Bijlani just brought home a swanky new Mercedes. On Tuesday evening, the actor was pictured with his new car. Arjun went with his family to collect the car, the price of which is said to be Rs 1.29 crore reportedly. The actor happily posed for the paparazzi as he stood next to his brand new car. The actor also distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed there. Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani shared a video from the big moment on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "Thank you for everything. #ganpatibappamorya #harharmahadev #gratitude..." He thanked his fans and friends for all the good wishes. "And thank you for all the good wishes. It means a lot," he wrote.

The actor's friends wished him in the comments section of his post."Drive pe chalooo (let's go on a drive)," wrote Mahhi Vij. Surbhi Chandna commented "Big congratulations." Aly Goni wrote "Mashallah." Nia Sharma's comment read, "The hunk with the black beast. Many congratulations." Shweta Tiwari, Kishwer Merchantt, Vidya Malavade, Srishty Rode also wished the actor.

Arjun Bijlani, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for starring in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the 2016 film Direct Ishq, directed by Rajiv S Ruia.

The actor has also participated in a couple of reality shows like Box Cricket League, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Dance Deewane. He also participated in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which he also won.