Arjun Bijlani Breaks Down At Father-In-Law's Funeral, Hugs Son. Watch

In a viral video, Arjun Bijlani is seen getting emotional, breaking down at the funeral and holding his son tightly

Arjun Bijlani at father-in-law's funeral

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, died at 73 after suffering a stroke. The actor, who was vacationing with his family in Dubai, returned to Mumbai after Rakesh Chandra was admitted to the ICU on Monday. Videos went viral on social media showing Arjun getting emotional at the last rites.

In a viral video, Arjun Bijlani is seen getting emotional, breaking down at the funeral and holding his son tightly. He also served as a pallbearer, carrying his father-in-law's body on his shoulders.​

In another video, Arjun's wife, Neha, is seen breaking down at the last rites.

A family member confirmed the news to HT City and said, "He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation."​

The final rites took place on Thursday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of family members. Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami, and his son, Nishank Swami.

Arjun Bijlani is known for shows like Mohe Rang De and Left Right Left. He has also featured in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10Dance Deewane 4, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

