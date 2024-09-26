Arijit Singh Apologises To Female Fan After Security Guard Grabs Her Neck: "Wish I Could Protect You"

Arijit Singh is currently on his UK tour and a new video from one of his recent concerts has gone viral. In the clip, the singer intervenes on behalf of a fan who was grabbed by security while trying to approach the stage. In the video, a woman approaches the stage during Arijit's performance. When security tries to stop her, she explains that the singer is calling for her. Despite this, the guards restrain her by grabbing her neck. Noticing the situation, Arijit addresses the crowd, saying, "It's not fair to grab somebody like that," while gesturing towards the woman's neck. He then requests the audience to "please sit down" and apologises to the woman, stating, "I am really sorry, ma'am. I wish I was there to protect you, but I could not. Please sit down."

The crowd responded with cheers as he continued his performance. His actions have earned him praise on social media, with many calling him a "decent human being."

In another video from his UK tour, a fan placed food on the stage while Arijit sang the title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Upon noticing the food, he picked it up and handed it to his security team. He apologised to the fan, explaining, "I am sorry, this is my temple. You cannot put food here."

Recently, Arijit was also joined by British singer Ed Sheeran during a concert in London. He shared pictures of their time together on social media and expressed his gratitude for Ed's attendance.