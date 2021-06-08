'Are You Even Ageing?': Birthday Girl Shilpa Shetty, 46, Gets Adorable Wish From Husband Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra shared this photo of Shilpa Shetty. (Image courtesy: rajkundra9)

Highlights The actress turned 46 on Tuesday

Raj Kundra posted a video collage to wish her on social media

"Happy birthday, my dream come true," he wrote for Shilpa

Happy birthday, Shilpa Shetty. The actress turned 46 on Tuesday and on her special day, her husband Raj Kundra wished her in the most adorable way on social media. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married on November 22 in 2009. The couple are parents to a son named Viaan, who was born in 20212, and baby daughter Samisha. To wish Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra posted a video collage, also comprising priceless pictures and memorable moments of the duo. He also shared stunning photos of the actress on his Instagram stories with captions like "are you even ageing?" and "my love for you is like the ocean, endless." His video starts with cute boomerangs of Shilpa Shetty from award shows and her vacation.

In the background, the song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 can be heard playing. "The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you, I am nothing," Raj Kundra wrote in the caption and added: "I love you so much. Happy birthday, my dream come true."

See how Raj Kundra wished Shilpa Shetty on her 46th birthday here:

Screenshot of Raj Kundra's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Raj Kundra's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Raj Kundra's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Raj Kundra's Instagram story.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's love story is nothing less than a fairy tale. The duo often set couple goals on Instagram with their adorable posts for each other. On Holi this year, Raj Kundra posted this loved-up photo and wrote: "The colours of happiness and joy are the most beautiful colours of life. May they stay with us forever. Shilpa Shetty, you brighten up my life. Happy Holi everyone."

Meanwhile, check out this family photo of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra:

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.