Archana Puran Singh, Inspired By Neena Gupta, 'Will Take This Opportunity To Ask For Work'

Archana Puran Singh shared this image. (courtesy: archanapuransingh)

Archana Puran Singh, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, opened up about her aspirations as an actor and more. The actor, who has been featuring as judges on comedy TV shows for a while now, spoke about the time Neena Gupta shared a post asking for work and said that she too would like to "take this opportunity to ask for work from directors and producers." She told The Indian Express: "They say if you keep getting the same roles, it means you are very lucky, that people want to keep watching you. However, I feel it's the death of an actor. I remember Neena Gupta had once posted on social media seeking work, I guess I will take this opportunity to ask for work from directors and producers."

Archana Puran Singh, mostly known for her comedic roles, added during the interview: "That chhaap (image) is so solid. Also, a lot of people feel that what should they offer me after Ms Briganza. It's been almost 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released and the character is still following me. People also feel that I am best suited only for comedy. As an actor, I feel deprived, cheated and I have been left yearning for good roles."

After the post, Neena Gupta bagged the lead role in Badhaai Ho and even won a Filmfare Award for it. She also featured in Panchaayat, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Panga, Sardar Ka Grandson and even starred in Masaba Masaba, alongside her daughter. The actress waits the release of Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and will also star in Uunchai.

Archana Puran Singh starred in TV shows like Karamchand, Shrimaan Shrimati, Junoon andMy Name Ijj Lakhan(co-starring husband Parmeet Sethi). She has also featured in movies like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Bol Bachchan, Raja Hindustani, Mohabbatein, Luv Ka The Endand Dolly Ki Doli, to name a few.