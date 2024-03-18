Arbaaz Khan On Salman Khan Launching His Son Arhaan: 'They're Still Rumours'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: arbaazkhan)

Arbaaz Khan has finally broken his silence on the reports of Salman Khan launching his son Arhaan Khan. In a conversation with News18, Arbaaz called the reports just “rumours”. The actor-turned-producer has also revealed that Arhaan is keen on building a career in showbiz. Arbaaz, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Patna Shuklla, said, “I don't know. They're still rumours according to me. This news hasn't reached my ears yet.” The Dabangg star added, “It's pretty evident based on his preparations that that's where he wants to be. He has gone to a film school and has done other things also.”

Arbaaz Khan said that Arhaan Khan, who has graduated from a film school in the USA, is presently “preparing himself for his future.” He said, “Arhaan is now concentrating on his career. He's just a young boy. He'll be 22 this year. He's preparing himself for his future. He's a very hard-working, sincere and dedicated kid. If all goes well, his focus is right and luck is on his side, I'm quite sure that he'll make it because of his efforts.”

Arbaaz Khan added that he has given Arhaan a free hand to make most of his work-related decisions. Arbaaz Khan said, “He does discuss things with me and I give him my guidance. But I don't want to interfere too much. I don't want him to be guided in a way that he doesn't get to learn from his own experiences and mistakes. I don't want to keep him in a protective environment, inside a bubble. I want him to fly, fall, make mistakes and learn so that he understands that the world is a tough place.”

The actor concluded by saying, “To have a twenty or thirty-year-long career, one needs to experience the ups and the downs. Not everything is going to be a bed of roses or smooth sailing. I tell him that he'll go through his own share of turbulence, trials and tribulations but that he needs to weather the storms that come his way. I want to prepare him for all of that.”

Arhaan Khan is Arbaaz Khan's son from his previous marriage with Malaika Arora. After 19 years, the two got divorced in 2017.

Last year, in December, Arbaaz Khan got married to Shura Khan.