Inside Arbaaz Khan's Famjam With Wife Shura And Son Arhaan

Arbaaz Khan with wife Shura and son Arhaan

Arbaaz Khan was spotted with his wife Shura Khan and son Arhaan Khan as they stepped out on Saturday night for dinner. Shura Khan looked stylish in a beige t-shirt and dark blue jeans, while Arbaaz complemented her in a white shirt and blue jeans. Arhaan Khan kept it casual in a beige t-shirt and ice blue jeans. Arbaaz Khan was spotted holding his wife Shura's hand as all three of them posed for the shutterbugs. Arbaaz Khan got married to Shura Khan in December last year. His son Arhaan Khan was also part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, the actor-producer revealed how the two met and fell in love. Arbaaz revealed that they first met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where Shura was working with Raveena Tandon. "It was just a casual meeting, a professional meeting. Post that, when the movie got over, we met a couple of times," Arbaaz Khan said. He mentioned that they had been dating for almost two years. "Celebs tend to believe that their relationship should be known publicly, ours was under the wraps for almost a year," Arbaaz added.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan made it Instagram official after their wedding with this post. They captioned it, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on. Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017.