AR Rahman's Selfie With Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan: 'It's Raining Grammys For India'

In a big win for India, percussionist Zakir Hussain's supergroup Shakti, which also includes singer Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, won Best Global Music Album for This Moment. A few hours after the ceremony, music maestro AR Rahman, who was present at the biggest music award across the world, shared a selfie with the band members of Shakti - Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, V Selvaganesh and congratulated them on their grand feat. Sharing the image, AR Rahman wrote, "It's raining Grammys for India …Congrats Grammy winners #ustadzakirhussain (3grammys) @shankar.mahadevan (first Grammy) @selvaganesh." ICYDK, Zakir Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia also took home the coveted Grammy award for Best Global Music Performance for their song Pashto. As We Speak, to which Pashto belongs, won Best Contemporary Instrumental Album as well.

Indian music composer and former Grammy winner Ricky Kej also congratulated the band by sharing a video of their acceptance speech at the Grammys. Posting the video on his X account, Ricky Kej wrote, “SHAKTI wins a Grammy!!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakir Hussain. Ustad Zakir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!!!! #IndiaWinsGrammys.”

SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs#GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy… pic.twitter.com/dJDUT6vRso — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 4, 2024

Coming back to the Grammys, Taylor Swift won Album of the Year, Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year, and Billie Eilish won Song of the Year. Taylor Swift also won Best Pop Vocal Album and Miley Cyrus won Best Pop Solo Performance.

AR Rahman won two Grammy Awards in 2010 - Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture (for Slumdog Millionaire) and Best Motion Picture Song (for Jai Ho). The same year, he was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian music and cinema.