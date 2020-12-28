AR Rahman's Mother Kareema Begum Dies; Mohan Raja, Shekhar Kapur, Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur And Others Tweet Tributes

AR Rahman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kareema Begum died in Chennai on Monday

"She will forever remain in our hearts," tweeted Harshdeep Kaur

"Dear Rahman sir, please stay strong," wrote music composer Thaman

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum died in Chennai on Monday, said sources close to the family, reported news agency PTI. The music maestro, on Monday afternoon, shared a photograph of his mother on his Twitter profile without a caption. Reacting to his tweet, his friends from film and music industry offered their condolences to the singer. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin also paid tributes to Kareema Begum on Twitter. Director Mohan Raja, producer Dr Dhananjayan, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, music composers Shreya Ghoshal, Thaman, singer Harshdeep Kaur and many others expressed grief on social media.

"Our deepest condolences sir. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted Mohan Raja.

Our deepest condolences sir May her Soul Rest In Peace — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) December 28, 2020

Shreya Ghoshal wrote: "Deeply saddened by this news, Rahman sir. She was one of the most gentle, affectionate persons I have met. Praying for her departed soul."

Deeply saddened by this news Rahman sir. She was one of the most gentle affectionate person I have met. Praying for her departed soul — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) December 28, 2020

"Dear Sir... deeply saddened by your loss... may god give you strength. Remembering Amma's wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts," tweeted Harshdeep Kaur.

Dear Sir.. deeply saddened by your loss.. may god give you strength.

Remembering Amma's wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) December 28, 2020

Shekhar Kapur, who is close to AR Rahman, paid his tribute with these words: "Your heart is broken, I know. But your mother left you with an inner strength, an inner resilience and belief... that I have seen and admired for long. Stay strong, my friend."

Your heart is broken, I know. But your mother left you with an inner strength , an inner resilience and belief .. that I have seen and admired for long. Stay strong, my friend .. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 28, 2020

Director Vignesh Shivan tweeted: "What a lovely person, who will be deeply missed. What a beautiful life she lived. Made everyone around her feel confident, strong and blessed! Teaching the right things and guiding the family correctly! We are so very sorry for this loss. Our deepest sympathies to you sir! Stay strong."

What a lovely person,who will be deeply missed

What a beautiful life she lived. Made everyone around her feel confident,strong&blessed!

Teaching the right things & guiding the family correctly!

We are soo very sorry for this loss.

Our deepest sympathies to u sir! StayStrong https://t.co/diOWGWzNwS — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 28, 2020

"Heartfelt condolences sir. It's a big loss to you and family. Please take care," read Dr Dhananjayan's tweet.

Heartfelt condolences sir. It's a big loss to you & family. Please take care — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) December 28, 2020

Music composer Thaman wrote: "God could not be everywhere so he created mothers. Nothing is more painful in this world than losing someone you love so dearly. I am So much broken but I will pray for your departed soul in every moment of my life. Dear Rahman sir, please stay strong."

God Could Not be Everywhere

So He Created Mothers



Nothing is more painful in this world than losing someone you love so dearly. I am So much broken but I will pray for your departed soul in every moment of my life.



DEAR @arrahman Sir PLS STAY STRONG



https://t.co/Q948m0nfr9 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 28, 2020

AR Rahman is known for composing soundtracks for critically acclaimed films such as Guru, Rockstar, Dil Se, Roja, Lagaan, Raanjhanaa and Swades. He has won the National Awards six times while he has twice won at the Oscars and the Grammys (all four for his work on 2008's film Slumdog Millionaire).