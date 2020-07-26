AR Rahman Says He Is Not Getting Enough Work: 'There Is A Whole Gang Working Against Me'

AR Rahman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: arrahman)

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman says that he's not getting enough work in the Hindi film industry because "there is a whole gang working against him," reported news agency PTI. The musician composed nine songs for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara that premiered on Disney+Hotstar on June 24. In an interview with Radio Mirchi, when AR Rahman was asked why he doesn't compose more music for Bollywood movies, he said that some people in Bollywood have been spreading "false rumours" about him. "See, I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours," he said, reported PTI.

AR Rahman, during the interview, also revealed that Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra was told many stories about him by some people in Bollywood and was advised not to approach him for composing music for his debut film. "When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He said, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go (to him). They told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I said, 'Yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work) and why the good movies are not coming to me.' I am doing dark movies because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm," said the celebrated music composer, reported PTI.

AR Rahman is known for composing soundtracks for critically acclaimed films such as Guru, Rockstar, Dil Se, Roja, Lagaan, Raanjhanaa and Swades.

In the same interview, the Oscar-winning composer said that he's aware of people's expectations from him but the "gang" in Bollywood is "preventing" him from fulfilling those expectations. He told Radio Mirchi: "People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my own movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. You make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me," reported PTI.

AR Rahman, who has composed over 100 songs in several languages in a career spanning three decades, recently co-wrote and produced the film 99 Songs, for which he has also designed the original score. He has won the National Awards six times while he has twice won at the Oscars and the Grammys (all four for his work on 2008's film Slumdog Millionaire).

