99 Songs: AR Rahman To Present 15 Original Compositions

AR Rahman was photographed at the song launch of 99 Songs.

Highlights 99 Songs is a romantic musical drama

Jwalamukhi, a track from 99 Songs was launched on Thursday

99 Songs will release in mid of 2020

AR Rahman has composed 15 original songs for his upcoming movie 99 Songs and we can't wait to listen to them. This movie will see the Oscar-winning music-composer debut as a writer and a film producer. 99 Songs is a romantic musical drama which will introduce Ehan Bhat in a leading role. One of the composition - Jwalamukhi from the music album of 99 Songs was launched on Thursday in Mumbai. The soul-stirring original composition by Rahman has been sung by Arijit Singh.

Here are few pictures from the song launch:

From the song launch of 99 Songs. From the song launch of 99 Songs.

Ehan Bhat, who will debut with this film, posted a picture from the launch of Jwalamukhi and captioned it, "A taste of love ignites a passion which can only be described as #Jwalamukhi. Out now from the movie #99 Songs."

Have a look at the aforementioned post here:

Speaking of his upcoming project, AR Rahman in his interview with news agency IANS, said, "I think this film is coming at the right time. With so many remixes being the norm these days, I'm looking forward to seeing audiences' reception to the original compositions. '99 Songs' has 15 original tracks in the album; I am eager to see how well they receive it. Audience support and encouragement will motivate us to make even more beautiful music and movies."

99 Songs is directed by debutant director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and will release in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film, presented by Jio Studios and co-produced by AR Rahman's production company YM Movies and Ideal Entertainment, is slated for a mid-2020 release.