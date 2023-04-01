April Fool's Day: Some 'Prank Inspo' From OG Prankster Akshay Kumar. BRB, Still Laughing

Akshay Kumar in a still from the video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

It's April Fool's Day and Akshay Kumar, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a prankster, shared some "prank inspo" with his fans on the occasion. The actor, on Saturday afternoon, shared a video, in which he is seen asking his clothing brand FORCE IX's co-founder Manish Mandhana to lift him up. The actor had his feet firmly placed on the ground, which obviously made it a very difficult task for his friends to lift him up. However, when Akshay tried to lift up his friend, he was able to do with utmost ease. Of course, there was a catch. He had a little help from a friend. After repeated attempts, Akshay's friend failed to lift the actor up easily. Akshay signed off the video with the viral Bhagam Bhag meme. You'll know when you see it. To sum it up, Akshay Kumar understood the assignment.

Akshay Kumar captioned the post: "Here's some prank inspo for you all to try today. Tell me how it went. April Fools Day." Akshay's video was a big hit with the fans. Actress Nupur Sanon commented: "Love it." Another Instagram user wrote: "Memes King using his own meme." The meme bit was definitely a fan-favourite. "The meme in the end got me," read another comment. "Meme king for a reason," another one added. "The best part is Akshay paaji using his own meme," inputs from another fan.

Check out Akshay Kumar's video here:

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta and it was based on the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. Selfiee featured Akshay Kumar along with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the National Award winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which featured Suriya in the lead role.