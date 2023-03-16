Ajay Devgn On Friendships In Bollywood - 'We Can Count On Each Other's Support'

Image was shared by Ajay Devgn. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn has a lot on his plate right now. After a blockbuster performance in Drishyam 2, the 53-year-old actor is super busy promoting his upcoming thriller Bholaa. However, taking a break from Bholaa promotions, the Golmaal actor indulged in a chat with Filmfare about his upcoming film, equation with actress Tabu, his wife Kajol, and friendships in the Bollywood industry, to name a few. When asked about how he did not let rivalry come in the way of his friendships with other Bollywood stars, the actor said this.

"We may not be meeting in person that much but we still talk. Everyone is just one call away. And we support one another when the need arises. Akshay, Salman, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, even though he's younger to us, Amitji, Suniel Shetty, Sanju…we trust one another and have been there for one another and we know we can count on one another's support,"

In an exclusive chat with Filmfare, the actor also addressed the issue of online trolling especially pertaining to his children, and explained how over the years, he has learned to ignore it.

"The trolls form a minuscule percent of your audience. Normal people have thousands of worries of their own to bother about films and film stars. They'd watch a trailer and if they like it, they'd perhaps watch the film. And after watching a film, they'd perhaps discuss it with their friends and family. I don't think they'd post comments online about a trailer or a film. I've asked around and people have told me they've never done it. So, I don't know how much negativity happens. I've learnt to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don't even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven't let it bother me," te actor explained.

The actor, who has delivered some of Bollywood's finest films with actress Tabu, was also questioned regarding his equation with her. Answering the question, the actor revealed that they have known each other since their teenage days. "Not just from Vijaypath... I have known her since we were 13-14 years old." Elaborating more on his friendship with Tabu, he added, "Humara equation dosti yaari aur gaali-galauz wala hai (Our equation is friendly and abusive). There is a certain comfort zone. I think that equation has never changed. It has remained the same over the years."

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have starred in many hit films such as Drishyam, Vijayapath, Thakshak, Golmaal Again, and others. Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa is all set to release on March 30.