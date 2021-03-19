Any Marriage Proposals For The 'Susheel, Gharelu' Sara Ali Khan? (Her Words)

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan posted pictures in a lehenga on Instagram

She recently modeled for Manish Malhotra's Nooraniyat collection

Sara's caption stole the show

Hello, hello! Sara Ali Khan, 25, is looking for marriage proposals. Go spread the word already. The actress, who was the muse for designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection Nooraniyat, shared a set of stunning pictures on Instagram. Dressed in an embroidered lehenga in the photographs, Sara looks every bit dreamy. The actress ditched her popular template of poetic captions and added a rather hilarious one. Wondering what she wrote? Well, we are here to help. "Any marriage proposals for susheel, gharelu, sanskari ladki?" We do not know about marriage proposals, but what we do know for a fact is that she looks every bit stunning.

Check out the pictures already:

Here's an example of Sara Ali Khan's poetic skills. "Adaab huzoor,aapkik khidmat mein noor. Don't have to go too door. Like, share, comment zaroor," she wrote. LOL, now that's impressive!

This is the post we are referring to:

Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood in the year 2018 with the film Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has starred in films such as Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project is Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. SaifAli Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently welcomed their second child - a baby boy together. They are parents to 4-year-old Taimur.