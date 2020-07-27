Anushka Sharma's 'Throwback To When Someone Touching Your Face Was Relaxing'

Anushka Sharma in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma is surely missing getting face massages and her latest post on Instagram reflects it clearly. The actress, on Monday, shared an ROFL throwback video to show her fans how much she is missing the days when getting a face massage was "relaxing." In the clip, Anushka Sharma can be seen enjoying a face massage given by make-up artist Sandhya Shekar before applying make-up. Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma hilariously captioned it: "Throwback to the time when someone touching your face was relaxing. Sandhya Shekar doing her customary massages before she starts make-up and celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou doing his customary sermons in the background."

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma, on her Instagram stories on Monday, shared glimpses of how she has been enjoying the monsoon season. She shared two pictures of herself - first one features her trying a new Instagram filter while clicking a selfie and the other one shows her relishing a vada-pao on a rainy day. Check out the pictures here:

More than a week ago, Anushka Sharma trended big time on social media after she shared glimpses of her morning ritual on Instagram. She posted adorable pictures of herself and her dog Dude and wrote: "My morning ritual of oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as 'kavala' or 'gundusha', a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out. This action is excellent for dental hygiene and health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too."

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma recently produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, both of which opened to much critical acclaim.