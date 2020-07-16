Anushka Sharma, In Cute Pyjamas, Shares Pics Of Her Morning Ritual

Anushka Sharma shared this photo (courtesy anushkasharma)

Rise and shine! Anushka Sharma is here with glimpses of her morning ritual and her pet dog Dude makes a cameo. On Thursday, Anushka had a brief photoshoot in her pyjamas at home while she was busy with "oil pulling", a mouth cleansing method, something that she starts her day with. Explaining the process, Anushka shared a detailed post and wrote: "My morning ritual of oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as 'kavala' or 'gundusha', a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out. This action is excellent for dental hygiene and health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's comment on Anushka Sharma's post is a hit with her Instafam, with as many as over 4,300 likes within an hour.

Now, that was Anushka's morning routine. When she's not working, she loves to spend time in her home garden: "Me and my buddies," she wrote for this photo.

Photoshoots in the sunlit spots of her Mumbai home is also one of her favourite pastimes.

Anushka Sharma, who co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films, recently produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, both of which opened to much critical acclaim. Last seen in 2018 movie Zero, Anushka is yet to announce a new film.