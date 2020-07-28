Anushka Sharma Tucking Into Her 'Rainy Day' Snack Is Every Foodie Ever

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma's Instagram profile is a sheer delight, what with stunning pictures and adorably honest captions to go with them. Her latest Instagram story is not an exception. On Monday night, the Pari actress found the perfect snack to enjoy the Mumbai rain. She shared a picture of herself eating a vada pav. Anushka looks simply adorable in the picture as she devours her favourite snack for a rainy day. Sitting pretty in a checked outfit, Anushka's expression in the photograph is just too cute. She captioned the post: "Rainy day vada pav. Somebody stop me."

Anushka began the week by posting a throwback video and she wrote: "Throwback to the time when someone touching your face was relaxing." In the comments section of her post, her husband Virat Kohli dropped a couple of LOL and heart emoticons.

Earlier, Anushka shared a picture of herself and her dog Dude's "morning ritual." An excerpt from her post read, "As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too."

The Netflix film Bulbbul was Anushka Sharma's last project as a producer and it was a massive success. Earlier this year, she backed Amazon Prime Video's web-series Paatal Lok. In terms of film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, remains Anushka Sharma's last project.