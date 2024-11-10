Anushka Sharma Flies Out Of Mumbai With Kids Vamika And Akaay. "<i>Camera Udhar Mat Karna</i>," Virat Kohli Tells Paps

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli along with their children were seen leaving Mumbai on Saturday night. As they made their way to the airport, Virat was spotted by the paparazzi. However, he quickly requested the paparazzi to not capture Anushka and the kids. In one of the viral clips, he was seen unloading their luggage and directing the photographers' attention away from Anushka and the kids, allowing them to enter the airport without disruption. He can be heard telling the paps, "Udhar camera nahi karna (Don't point your cameras there)." The family had been in the city for a few days, during which they also celebrated the cricketer's birthday. Take a look at the video here.

On Friday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were pictured outside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's residence. They were there to attend the birthday bash of Neha's little one Mehr. The couple were dressed in their stylish best. Anushka looked stylish in a white shirt teamed with denims. On the other hand, Virat opted for a casual maroon t-shirt paired with light blue jeans and a red cap. After posing for the lensmen stationed outside the venue, Anushka moved ahead while Virat was approached by a female fan before entering the party. The fan asked Virat for a picture and he happily obliged.

Earlier this week, the couple stepped out for a breakfast date at Benne Bombay, a South Indian restaurant in Mumbai. From crispy dosas to flavorful idli podi, the couple savoured the best of South Indian cuisine. The official Instagram handle of the restaurant shared a series of pictures from the couple's visit. Virat, who is taking a short break from cricket after the conclusion of the Test series against New Zealand earlier this month, was seen posing for a photo with Anushka and the restaurant staff.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the couple attended a kirtan by Krishna Das. Krishna Das, known as the Rock Star of Yoga, combines traditional Indian chanting with modern music. Several photos and videos of the couple enjoying the kirtan are circulating on social media. Anushka is seen dressed in a white co-ord set. Virat, on the other hand, is seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue denims. ICYDK, Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, began his spiritual journey in the 1960s. He travelled to India and became a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli follow.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.